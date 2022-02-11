A public viewing for Joan Corbin of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday from 2 until 4 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Camille Saunders
October 11, 2019
Judy Ludwig
August 8, 2018
Larry Kemp Rantz, Sr. of Withams
August 5, 2021
Stephen “Shorty” Vass of Salt Works
June 3, 2021
Local Conditions
February 11, 2022, 12:02 pm
Sunny
58°F
58°F
7 mph
real feel: 63°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 65%
wind speed: 7 mph WSW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:57 am
sunset: 5:38 pm
5 hours ago
Marijuana Law Stalls in House of Delegates - Shore Daily NewsRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As the Virginia General Assembly reaches the halfway point of this year’s session, one of the year’s most complicated issues — possible changes to the state’s new law le...