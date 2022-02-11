Funeral services for Ismaelie Antoino of Haiti, formerly of Salisbury, MD will be held Friday 2/11/22 at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
