Funeral services for Ne’Shon Downing, Jr. of Hebron, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park Cemetery, West Road, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
