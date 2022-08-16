  1. LF a girl Chihuahua puppy. Call 757-693-0720
  2. f/s 23ft formula cuddy cabin cruiser boat runs excellent new engine 5.7 v8 new out drive se116 new batteries Bimini top clear va title to boat &trailer receipts for all work done on boat including engine and out drives papers make offer need it gone 6097804960
  3. Mens size 60 leather motorcycle jacket with thinsulate zip out liner…. $200 or best offer 7573870914
  4. For sale. Rollator walker with wheels..50 dollars. Wheel chair..50 dollars. Bedside potty chair 25dollars..all in excellent condition. Located in northampton county  4104307128
  5. Wanted to buy local figs close to upper Accomack County area that I can pick myself.  Call or text 710 6779
  6. 14.5′ Boat, motor, and trailer (Flare); 30 HP Tohatsu motor; new Garmin depth finder; Asking $4,000; Contact 757-894-0862
  7. I have for sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
  8. 2002 Jeep Liberty SUV. Excellent condition. Luxury model. Well maintained. Best reasonable offer 7577105150
  9. Refrigerator excellent condition black 24 by 60 inch. $40. 7578548100
  10. 2000 mustang convertible excellent condition $4000. Brand new generator $750. 2 weed eaters $100 a piece. Free pieces of wood 7576783520
  11. Lf an apartment to fit 2 people and 2 animals at a good price for a disabled person 7578949584
  12. Mens bicycle 21 speed burgundy like new garage kept $85 7574422203
  13. Light brown leather recliner in great shape $100 obo. Antique oak kitchen table $125 obo 7573311911
  14. Memory foam queen mattress set free 7577877405
  15. Alternator for 2002 Dodge Ram 4×4 4.7 liter $75 7575369422
  16. 2001 Ford Escape 4 door with lift back xlt 4 wheel drive light blue trailer towing package with new battery 7577109595
  17. 7576948324 Pampers Box of 70 brand new diapers stage 7 $30. 44 Box of disposable diapers stage 7 $20
  18. 2004 Lincoln aviator $800 obo Black with sunroof. Shepherd warmers $400 7578948285
  19. Convertabench brand new in the box made with hard plastic converts into a table and picnic bench $75 obo. 2000 bay liner capri 17 foot boat needs some work comes with trailer $800 Womens vanity with mirror and light very fancy $150
    4438801331
  20. 55 gallon drums metal oil drums and plastic barrels. 300 gallon metal frame plastic totes. 500 gallon metal fuel tank 7575056863
  21. 94 Plymouth voyager v6 automatic one owner 109k miles great shape. Best offer. Lf 2 bedroom trailer or house in Maryland 4104228973