- LF a girl Chihuahua puppy. Call 757-693-0720
- f/s 23ft formula cuddy cabin cruiser boat runs excellent new engine 5.7 v8 new out drive se116 new batteries Bimini top clear va title to boat &trailer receipts for all work done on boat including engine and out drives papers make offer need it gone 6097804960
- Mens size 60 leather motorcycle jacket with thinsulate zip out liner…. $200 or best offer 7573870914
- For sale. Rollator walker with wheels..50 dollars. Wheel chair..50 dollars. Bedside potty chair 25dollars..all in excellent condition. Located in northampton county 4104307128
- Wanted to buy local figs close to upper Accomack County area that I can pick myself. Call or text 710 6779
- 14.5′ Boat, motor, and trailer (Flare); 30 HP Tohatsu motor; new Garmin depth finder; Asking $4,000; Contact 757-894-0862
- I have for sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- 2002 Jeep Liberty SUV. Excellent condition. Luxury model. Well maintained. Best reasonable offer 7577105150
- Refrigerator excellent condition black 24 by 60 inch. $40. 7578548100
- 2000 mustang convertible excellent condition $4000. Brand new generator $750. 2 weed eaters $100 a piece. Free pieces of wood 7576783520
- Lf an apartment to fit 2 people and 2 animals at a good price for a disabled person 7578949584
- Mens bicycle 21 speed burgundy like new garage kept $85 7574422203
- Light brown leather recliner in great shape $100 obo. Antique oak kitchen table $125 obo 7573311911
- Memory foam queen mattress set free 7577877405
- Alternator for 2002 Dodge Ram 4×4 4.7 liter $75 7575369422
- 2001 Ford Escape 4 door with lift back xlt 4 wheel drive light blue trailer towing package with new battery 7577109595
- 7576948324 Pampers Box of 70 brand new diapers stage 7 $30. 44 Box of disposable diapers stage 7 $20
- 2004 Lincoln aviator $800 obo Black with sunroof. Shepherd warmers $400 7578948285
- Convertabench brand new in the box made with hard plastic converts into a table and picnic bench $75 obo. 2000 bay liner capri 17 foot boat needs some work comes with trailer $800 Womens vanity with mirror and light very fancy $150
- 55 gallon drums metal oil drums and plastic barrels. 300 gallon metal frame plastic totes. 500 gallon metal fuel tank 7575056863
- 94 Plymouth voyager v6 automatic one owner 109k miles great shape. Best offer. Lf 2 bedroom trailer or house in Maryland 4104228973
