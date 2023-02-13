John T. “Jay” Hutchinson III, 67, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Peaceful Surroundings II in Virginia Beach, VA, where he was lovingly cared for over the last 10 years.

Born September 28, 1955 in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Harborton, VA, Jay was the son of the late Virginia P. Hutchinson and John T. Hutchinson, Jr. and grandson of the late Annie P. and Allen F. Pruitt and Willie M. and John T. Hutchinson, Sr.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia L. Phillips and her husband, Robert B. Phillips, of Onancock, VA; nieces, Jennifer L. Phillips and her husband, Andrew J. Jaspen, of Charlottesville, VA and Amanda B. Phillips and her husband, John D. Aigner, Jr., of Boise, Idaho; and great niece and nephews, Anne, Abraham and Leo Jaspen.

The family will gather privately as Jay is laid to rest beside his parents at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock.

Contributions in Jay’s memory may be made to Eastern Shore Community Services Board (ESCSB), Developmental Services, P.O. Box 626, Exmore, VA 23350.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.