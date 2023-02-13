1. Original Hydrow rower. Rarely used by senior citizen. Includes wall mounting bracket and pad. Paid $2995. Sell $1500. Email [email protected] for details. Free delivery possible. 757-442-3139

2. LF a hospital bed that is clean & in good working condition.

757 693 0720

3. lf 3/4 plywood and metal roofing.757 387 2114

5. Looking for 1993 toyota previa rear end with differential call or text 732 581 9909

6. F/S 2008 Chrysler Town Country3.8 v6 automatic fully loaded 177k lots of new parts van has computer issue will need to be towed ran excellent until start problem occurred great parts van. make offer. F/s 2008 Honda odyssey 3.6 automatic runs excellent needs wheel alignment new tires and rack opinion steering wheel off due to new rack installed 188k 3500.00 b.o 609 780 4960

8. Bantam pair for sale $25 both 1yr old hen lays & broods well and rooster is non aggressive 757 710 3192

9. Avantco full-size commercial countertop food warmer, new, $40. 8-quart chafer $20. Two 6-gallon rectangular insulated tote bags $20. Casio cash register in excellent condition $40.

757 695 0294

10. Looking for a colt 45 38 police special or basically any caliber pistol I have a collection of 1910 cast iron boston terrier and one french terrier door stops call for price have a unique shipping crate couch telephone would make a unique coffee table. 757 387 7506

11. 2003 mazda 212 k mis 1999 chevy astro van.. both for $2500 2000 honda motorcycle $1700 678-3520

12. 07 vtx honda 4100 MIS… GOOD SHAPE $4200.. HUSQUEVARNA ZERO TURN 22 HP BRIGGS… NEW PULLEYS, BELTS SPINDLES…$3300 COMMERCIAL GRADE 5 TIRES MOUNTED ON JEEP WHEELS….245-65-17 200 MIS.. $550.00. 894-5713

13. KABODA COMPATC TRACTOR 185 DIESEL WITH FININSING MOWER $5000 443-783-9031

14. MOBILE HOME OIL FURNACE,, NEW MOTOR.. READY TO INSTALL…757-710-5507 BEST OFFER

15. 20 PKG MENS DEPENDS.. 38-40 $5 PER PACKAGE 540-235-0201

16. LF CAMPER TOP FOR A 2000 FORD F 150 8 FT BED.. LF $500-1000 VEHICLE 410-422-8973

17. LF JUNK APPLIANCE AND SCRAP METALL 678-2566

18. 2 COMMERCIAL STYLE ACCORDIAN ROOM DIVIDERS BEST OFFER DONATION TO CHURCH BUILDING FUND 709-5216

19. LF TIRES 23570-15 OR 75-15 787-2562

20.LF YARDWORK 757-787-7969