Virginia Clark Pruitt, better known as Ginger, 62, wife of the late Robert Keith Pruitt and a resident of Cedarview, VA, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at her daughter’s house in Melfa, VA. A native of Capeville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Rankin Ray Clark and the late Lillie Richardson Clark. She was a receptionist for Hair Country and a member of Onley Baptist Church. Ginger was an Elvis fan, babysat a lot of children on the Eastern Shore, dedicated her Sundays overseeing the nurseries at Craddockville United Methodist Church and Epworth United Methodist Church, and was a loyal friend to everyone she met.

She is survived by two children, Cassie Pruitt Simmons (William) of Melfa, Dallas Robert Ray Pruitt (Candi) of Parksley, VA; a sister, Wendy Carpenter (J.K.) of Cheriton, VA; four grandchildren, Kaiden Stokes, Conner Stokes, Chance Garris, and Madi Garris; a niece, Christina Stafford; a nephew, Jacob Lloyd; and a great niece, Sadie Stafford. She was predeceased by a son, Clark; and a sister, Debbie.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00PM at Craddockville United Methodist Church with Reverends Bob Talbott, MiKang Kim and Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350 or CHKD, 601 Children’s Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507.

