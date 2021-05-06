Private graveside services for Mr. Javonta D. Davis, also known as “Chip” of Chester, VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 10AM from Adams U. M. Church Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Fred Crawley officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
