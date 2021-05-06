Private funeral services for Mr. Michael A. Taylor of New Church, will be conducted on Saturday at 12PM from Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be in the Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Wardtown, MD. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
