The Nandua Girls soccer team traveled to take on the Arcadia Firebirds and defeated them by a score of 3 to 1 Wednesday evening. The Warriors were led by Melitza Morales-Bravo with two goals and Brittany Nava-Perez who added one goal. With the win, Warriors moved to 1-1 on the season and the Firebirds moved to 0-2.

The Nandua Boys soccer team defeated the visiting Arcadia Firebirds by a score of 5 to 2. The Warriors team was led by Odin Bolster who scored 3 goals and Son Joseph scored 2 goals. Leonardo Bonilla and Bryan Tinoco 2 assists each. With the win, the Warriors moved to 3-0 on the season. The Firebirds fell to 1-1 on the season.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys soccer team took on the Chincoteague Ponies and defeated them by a score of 4 to 1. The Yellow Jackets moved to 1-1 on the season and the Ponies fell to 0-3 on the season.

.