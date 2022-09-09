1.1998 Lincoln Continental, 65k miles, gold in color, blue interior, $8,000 OBO. 757-331-0586

2. LF clothes dryer. 757-678-6462

3. LF free pitbull puppy to adopt.757-678-3913

4. 18 inch iron locker with key for a closet or could be a toolbox, price negotiable. 757-505-6456 in Belle Haven

5. LF nice dog house for a rotweiler. 757-678-3840

6. Looking for someone to put plastic on my small porch, no high climbing, I can’t do it my self. Call 757-665-4862

7. 46-inch Craftsman LT2000 lawn tractor in good condition. Located in Pungoteague. $440. 757-695-0294

8. 2021,LS TRACTOR MT 1-25,color blue,loader & backhoe, has seven hours on it.$16,800 firm, cash only. Two new 18”flex duct, one 25ft.long, one 22ft long, $125 for both.757-665-4102

9. Deer hunting equipment – climbing stand, 2 pop-up blinds asking $150 for all. 757-710-6580

10. Looking for an excellent condition small to medium sized recliner for sale. Call or text 757-710-6779

11. Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. Call for price (757)789-5287

12. John Deere backhoe, 3 point hitch, model 165. 757-710-5080

13. 4 truck tires, 28575R16, all-terrain, $100, used 50% thread. LF queen size headboard and footboard with rails. 607-437-4782 in Melfa

14. 5.5 foot Tonneau cover for a Ford F-15o supercab, white gold color. Call 757-710-3183

15. Acre lot for sale in Mappsville on Turkey Run Road, can hold a single or double wide, high land, $29,000. LF someone to cut grass in yard and weedeating. 3 piece antique dining room set for sale, with hutch and glass doors, another cabinet. 757-710-5238 for prices

16. LF 4 hubcaps or rims for a 1998 Ford Taurus, 19560R15 in size. LF cheap car, van, truck, SUV. Call 410-422-8973 in Salisbury

17. LF travel trailer for a Honda motorcycle. Chicken eggs for sale. Other farm animals for sale. LF who can look at old antique military sword from 1800s. 757-387-0968

18. Generator for sale, brand new still in box. 757-350-9179

19. Metal and plastic 55 gallon drums, $15 apiece for plastic, $20 apiece for metal. Will cut metal for burn barrels for $25. Several 300 gallon chemical tanks, metal framed plastic tanks. 500 gallon metal fuel/oil tank, above ground type, will accept offers. 757-505-6863

20. Compresser for sale, with spray gun and all attachments. Complete router set, 42 bits. Transfer pump. 757-387-0854

