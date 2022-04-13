Private funeral services for Mr. James Mitchell Tull of Onancock will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Harvey Davis, Sr., officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Atlantic.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .