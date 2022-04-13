Funeral services for Mrs. Arnetta F. Custis of Tasley, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, with Min. Daron A. Custis officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
