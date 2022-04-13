  1. LF outdoor dog kennel call or text 757-710-2591
  2. farm implement plow for pulling behind a good size grasscutter $50, an old porcelain sink it’s double for $50, a little plaston wagon good for picking up pinecones or any debris around the yard you can hook it up to grass cutter $20  757-387-7506
  3. Baby clothes  757-787-0474
  4. truck body $600, 1999 Mercury Cougar $600  757-709-4981
  5. 2011 Class-A Winnebago for sale  665-4637
  6. LTB large car port/shed, LTB hard wood flooring  607-437-4782
  7. LF a free puppy  710-3285
  8. LF 26″ wheels for a mountain bike  757-694-1398
  9. Sofa $50, 2 prom dresses size 2  787-2563
  10. LTB 20-30 gal. air compressor, LF pick up with auto trans/air conditioning 678-6342
  11. 23′ Welcraft boat, new motor, trailer  804-436-7350
  12. World War I photo book  $20  757-710-9391