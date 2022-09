1. We are looking for 6 tickets to the Chincoteague Oyster Festival for Oct. 8 2022. Please call 757-665-6655 if you have any tickets for sale.

2. 757 710 8418

20to 25000 btu mini hearth fireplace propane heater. made by hearth rite barley used askin $200.00

goose neck rocker has been recovered asking $50.00

3. Two kitten brothers need a loving home. They are 3 months old, use litter box and love to be kissed. One is light gray and white and the other is dark gray and white. 787-7351

4. 757 709 8949 Looking for a gently used refrigerator and a washing machine.

5. 732 581 9909 Season fire wood like 4 or 5 truck loads.

New queen size headboard $100.00

6. lf OLDER MODEL ELECTRIC MOTOR FOR A BOAT… 757-678-5203

7. 2001 INTLNATIONAL DUMP TRUCK ONE OWNER 70K MILES… BACKHOE WITH EXTENDED BUCKET… 710-0810

8. DIRT BIKE HELMET AFX.. BRAND NEW.. USED ONCE… FULL COVERAGE WITH VISOR…

PERFECT SHAPE $60… 24 RESTAURANT TABLE CLOTHE HEAVY DUTY NEW IN PKG.. COST $240 WILL TAKE $75… 894-0823

9. 4 TIRES.. 22570R15… 25560R15 2 EACH… $160 FOR ALL … BRAND NEW… 665-4342

10. ELECTRIC WHEEL CHAIR $300 OBO GC…757-607-7148

11. CIRCULAR DINING ROOM SET SIX CHAIRS..WITH LEAF $100 757-709-9644

12. PONTIAC 2006 757 350-1338 NEW AC IN BOX…

13. LF WORK TRUCK.. CHEAP AS POSSIBLE…. 16 -20FT DUAL ACTION TRAILER.. COULD NEED WORK…. 302 -519 1311 ALSO PUSH LAWN MOWER FOR SALE..

14. 2 DRYERS.. $350 FOR PAIR… 894-1848

15. NEEDS A CHEAP REASONABLE CAR… IN THE SALISBURY AREA… LF SOMEONE WHO CAN REPAIR TRANSMISSION LINE LEAK…. 410-422-8973…

16.. LG DRYER $225…894-1848

17. 2 DRUM SETS… SAME COLOR.. CAN MAKE..SET… 2 BASS 2 TOMS..$350 FOR EACH SET… PEARL SIDE PIECE SET $250… IVENEZA 5 STRING BASS GUITAR.. $300.. PLUS SMALL AMP…710-1490

18. CHINA DISH SET..$65 OBO… WOODEN SPINNING WHEEL… $75.. CABINET RECORD PLAYER $50…. 999-3437.

19. REFRIGERATOR FREEZER.. KENMORE.. FAIRLY NEW… MUST PICK UP $500..ALSO A PIECE OF LAND IN MAPPSVILLE… .69 ACRES… DEEP WELL AND SEPTIC… FOUNDATION AND FRAMED OUT HOUSE… HIGH OFF THE GROUND 3 BEDROOM…FOUNDATION FOR GARAGE..PLUS A SHED.. $145,000. PLANS AVAILABLE… 757-709-1333