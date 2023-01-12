Jacquelin Lieblich Kenney was born on October 25, 1968 to Annie Ulaine Johnson Kenney and the late Robert “Burris” Kenney in Crisfield, Maryland. She peacefully transitioned from this earthly life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury, Maryland. “Jackie”, as she was affectionately called, was surrounded by lots of family, friends, and most importantly love.

Jackie was educated in the Somerset County public schools. She loved seafood, crabbing, and spending countless amounts of time with her children and grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed working in the seafood industry as a young adult. She pursued many jobs throughout her years-Deloris Braxton, Harors; housekeeping, dietary, healthcare, and direct support professional. Jackie was also well known for her hospitality and willingness to prepare a good meal and she would feed the city with grace.

Jacquelin leaves to cherish loving memories with: her mother, Annie Kenney; her children, Chiquita White, Terry White, Jr., Caileb Alexander, Kevin Fisher, Marquis Fisher, and Keshawn Fisher; her bonus children whom she loved as her own, Kashae (Tyler) Hunt, Travon Taylor and Tamrya Douglas; her grandchildren, Terry White lll, Nashawn Price, Nilliya Price, MarQuan Green, JaNiya Green, Timiera Jones, and Cailee Alexander; one god daughter, Aaleeyah “Jacquelin” Smith, and her god granddaughter, as she called her, Tykiera Henderson. In addition she also leaves to cherish her life and legacy: 13 siblings, Deloris Braxton, Harold (Equilla) Stokely, Gwendolyn Kenney, Robert Kenney, Sprigena (Humphrey) Maddox, Darlene Bowser, Charles Kenney, Utricia Hayes, Ellen Deshields, Nkrumah Kenney, John Kenney, Sr., Abraham Kenney, and Annette Kenny; her uncle, Wilbur Ewell and a host of nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Burris” Kenney, one sister, Vivian Johnson and two brothers, Stanley Oreon Johnson and Vernon Christopher Kenney.

Lovingly Submitted By The Family

Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.