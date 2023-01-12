Funeral services for Matilda White of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowlend Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Virginia L. Nock
October 27, 2021
William Somers Bloxom, Sr., of Hallwood,
December 9, 2021
Mr. Paul Butler
January 14, 2020
Mr. Johnny Kirkpatrick, Jr.
August 16, 2021
Local Conditions
January 12, 2023, 10:22 am
Cloudy
53°F
53°F
7 mph
real feel: 51°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 7 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:17 am
sunset: 5:05 pm
3 hours ago
Northampton wrestling sweeps Windsor; improves to 12-3 on the season. - Shore Daily NewsThe Northampton team traveled to Windsor to wrestle 3 matches Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets came away victorious in each of them. Northampton 63 Windsor 12 Northampton 54 Middlesex 24 [...]