A visitation for Ivan Earl Cummings of Onley will be held at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Monday, afternoon from 1:30 until 2:30, followed by a graveside service at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery at 3 with his brother-in-law, The Reverend Cliff Schaffer, officiating. In true Ivan spirit, the family requests all to please come as you are. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.