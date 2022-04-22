- 4 piece Bedroom set, One queen decoration iron works bed, Walnut entertainment center 757-789-3656.
- Needs a place to live ASAP 302-519-1311
- Cast iron BBQ pit $100 757-894-3331
- 9 Guinea pigs free to a good home 757-387-9573
- 42″ John Deere mower $650, 42″ Craftsman mower $650 757-678-2566
- 1986 ford F-150 w/camper shell $1,800, 1998 Dodge Dakota $2,800 757-693-0878
- 4 Firestone truck tires w/over 50% tread. LT 245/70R17 $200 757-387-7174
- 1967 Chevy 327 cu. in. motor bored 60 over motor is disassembled $500 757-693-1450
- 17 hp. Craftsman mower $350 firm 757-448-7488
- LF washer/dryer, T.V. $20 757-678-3230
- Chevy 5.7 liter V-8 engine, 161 sq. ft. of oak flooring 757-709-9570
