A Lancaster, PA. man may have set the Maryland State record for the largest turkey ever harvested with a bow.

Carl Rutt shot the gobbler with a Hoyt compound bow, Gold Tip arrows, and Wasp broadhead, using a box call in Worcester County, MD on Monday, April 18. He took the shot at approximately 7:45 AM.

The tom weighed 22 pounds and had 4 beards with a total length of 32 inches.

.