Funeral services for Irene Robinson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday, 6/3/2021 at 12 Noon from the Chapel of the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.