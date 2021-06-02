Funeral services for Mr. Spotwood Jackson, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday, 6/3/2021 at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, 6/2/2021 from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
