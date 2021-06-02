Funeral services for Virginia Bradley of Delmar, Delaware, will be held Friday, 6/4/2021 at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held from 6 until 8 PM on Thursday at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
