A private funeral service for Irene Brown of Sharptown, Md., will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
