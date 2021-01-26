A private funeral service for Irene Brown of Sharptown, Md., will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration  Center, Salisbury, Md.  A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.