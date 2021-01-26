A private funeral for Mr. Elton Holden of Berlin, Md., will be held Thursday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Berlin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.