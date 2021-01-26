A private funeral service for a Rosie Marcelin of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A private viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowlend Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.