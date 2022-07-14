A Memorial Service for Tiffany Scott of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
