Funeral services for Glorasteen White of Salisbury, MD. will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Dr. Arthur Livingston Fritz of Exmore
May 20, 2021
Suzanne Richardson Hand of Belle Haven
July 9, 2020
Antoinette Wallop of Horntown
September 10, 2021
Beverly Rae Lynch of Painter
May 10, 2022
Local Conditions
August 25, 2022, 12:21 pm
Partly sunny
85°F
85°F
4 mph
real feel: 97°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 4 mph WNW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:27 am
sunset: 7:42 pm
3 hours ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.