Graveside services for Mr. Alvin Bailey of Machipongo will be conducted on Saturday at 11 AM from Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Boston. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Acccomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.
