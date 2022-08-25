Graveside services for Jaria Bostic of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at Pulletts Cemetery, Whaleyville, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
