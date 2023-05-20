Funeral services for George Custis Phillips, Jr. of Onancock will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11, with The Reverend Russell Fail officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5 until 7.

In honor of George’s lifelong passion for fishing, please honor his memory by casting a line with friends, participating in local tournaments, and most importantly, taking the time to teach our youth how to be Eastern Shore anglers.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.