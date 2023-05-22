Broadwater’s Girls Track and Field team brought home the State Championship at Friday’s Virginia Indepedent Schools Atheletic Association Track and Field Championships in Richmond, edging out Roanoke Catholic by 3 points. This is Broadwaters second consecutive State Championship in two years.

Among the highlights for the girls team included a 3rd place finish by Grace Johnson in the 100 meter hurdles. Johnson also took home the bronze in the 300 meter hurdles. Sophomore Leah Smith won silver in the girls discus throw and bronze in the shot put, as well as 6th in the high jump. Faith Johnson took home 4th place in the long jump event and 5th in the triple jump.

The Boys team took home 13th place with Logan Arnold taking 9th in the discus.

A complete list of all results can be found here https://va.milesplit.com