1.Samsung refrigerator-needs to be removed ASAP 757-709-1244

2.Free electric lift chair not a recliner 757-709-1309

3.Blue Recliner $50 (GC) Victorian chair with burgundy stripe cushions $60 (new) Small couch $50 (GC) call 757-824-4555

4. LF junk appliances and scrap metal will remove for free 757-678-2566

5.Honda jet ski w/trailer $2,000, acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, pair of decoys for sale 757-710-5238

6.Roll around staircase $100, Craftsman band saw $100, stackable GE washer/dryer $500 757-894-0646

7.For sale computer for a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country van, engine of same van 757-37-2256

8.LF a puppy, no pit bulls 757-824-4545

9.Set of new Goodyear tires 275/55R20 $400, 1993 Z-28 Camero $2,800 757-894-6319

10.1966 Chevy p/u no motor $2,300, 1984 Dodge 3/4 ton p/u no motor $85 757-709-4318

11.Quay motorcycle $1,600, 2002 Mazda 4×4 p/u $5,500, zero turn Husqvarna mower 61″ $3,000 757-894-5713

12.2001 Honda m/c $1,800, 2007 Hyndia Sonata $2,500, 2007 Cadillac Escalade $4,500 609-501-6328

13.1962 International tractor $1,700, small Mercury out board $75, small Johnson out board $75 757-738-8027

14.Oldsmobile mini van $900 410-422-8973