Gary Wayne Konkel, 69, husband of Denise Dunlap Konkel and a resident of Quinby, VA, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his residence. A native of Eastport, Long Island, NY, he was the son of the late Ellis Winfred Konkel and the late Dorothy Mae Rogers Konkel. He was a maintenance employee at Perdue, enjoyed fishing, hunting, yard sales, and loved collecting, bartering and trading.

In addition to his loving wife of 47 years, he is survived by two children, Cherri Bays of Clayton, NC, and Penny Konkel of Pocomoke, MD; four brothers and sisters, James Konkel of Riverhead, NY, Judy McGowan of Riverhead, William Konkel of Delaware, and Ellis Konkel of Eastport; four grandchildren, Samantha, Amanda, Rylee, and Campbell; two great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Noah; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Konkel.

To honor his wishes no public service will be held.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.