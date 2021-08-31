Francis S. “Frank” Drummond, 90, a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Francis Simpson Drummond and the late Edna Earle Doughty Drummond.

Frank was tough as nails and had as many lives as his beloved cats. He ultimately succumbed to a combination of many ongoing medical conditions but he fought a valiant fight.

Born in 1931, he grew up in post-depression Pungoteague with his older siblings, Roy, Kate (Kat Kat) and Ann. His father passed away when he was only 11 and so he looked to his older brother Roy, 16 years his senior, as a father figure. He and Roy later went into business together as Drummond Contractors. When Roy retired Frank carried on the business and the reputation they built together. On the Eastern Shore a Frank Drummond house meant it would be as solid and reliable as the man who built it.

He was married for 54 years to the love of his life, Dorothy (Dot) Wilkins Drummond, who passed away in April 2011. He was a loving and dedicated caregiver for her when she was ill. After her death he visited her grave almost every day until just recently when he could no longer make the journey. He planted her favorite flowers around the grave and made sure she knew how much she was missed.

He is survived by two children, Debbie Drummond Beasley, who married Mark Beasley and lives in Onley, VA and Fran Drummond Croxton, who married Randolph Croxton and lives in Manhattan and Sag Harbor, NY. He loved all animals, especially his cat colony that will continue to be cared for now that he has passed. Those 8 lucky cats are Blinky, Missy, Paws, Pretty Boy, Lucky, Trouble, Buddy and the newest member, Pepper.

He served in the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. While in the army he got to see far away places but Pungoteague was always home.

His mind and tongue remained sharp until the end even as his body started to fail him. Never one to mince words, you always knew where you stood with Frank, good or bad. And if you didn’t complete a job up to his expectations you were sure to hear about it. But under that crusty exterior was a heart of gold. If you needed something he was always there to lend a hand and if he told you he would do something you could bank on it getting done.

His sense of purpose to take care of his house, yard, graveside garden, and beloved cat brood kept him going strong for years despite many setbacks. He lived a good life, worked hard and wanted little. He showed us what love and commitment is about. He will be missed by many people and countless cats.

A graveside service will be conducted Wendesday, September 1, 2021, at 4:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Parks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, Post Office Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

