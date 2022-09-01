Funeral services for Gabriel Augustin of Haiti will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Word of Life Center, Jersey Road, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Pastor Tousaint will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.