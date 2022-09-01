A graveside service for Cathy Palmer of Melfa, Va., will be held Saturday at 1 PM from the gravesite of Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Boston Road, Painter, Va. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the gravesite. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
