Frances Geraldine Ortley, 94, wife of the late Eugene E. Ortley and a resident of Scarborough’s Neck, Craddockville, VA, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. A native of Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Surry Lee Williams and the late Cora Marie Yarborough. She retired from Accomack County Schools, was a member of Craddockville United Methodist Church, and served many years as a Pink Lady at Shore Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by two children, Collie E. Ortley of Scarborough’s Neck, and Marie O. Read and her husband, Alma, of Onancock, VA; six grandchildren, Carole Read, Vicki Colona and her significant other, Mike Bridges, Cindy Terry, Debbie Hess and her husband, Shaun, Kurt Ortley, and Melinda Ortley and her husband, Chad Guthrie; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 3:30 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Craddockville United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. June Custis, P. O. Box 66, Craddockville, VA 23341.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.