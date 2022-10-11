Onancock Main Street has received a $25,000 grant to fund a project to support local business start ups in town.This project will fund the creation of banners with classic themes and engaging messages that can fill empty windows during renovations and transitional periods. Anticipated outcomes include increased vibrancy through public art, increased foot traffic, and increased local awareness of Onancock Main Street’s (OMS) role to support local businesses.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Virginia Main Street grants Friday for 16 communities totaling more than $257,000. The funded projects will revitalize historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and bolster local economies through new technology and improved marketing.

“For over 30 years, the Virginia Main Street program has been critical to economic development, small business growth and job development through the revitalization and preservation of our historic downtown districts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“I look forward to seeing the economic opportunity that these projects will spark while preserving and utilizing the historic character of their communities as well.”

Since 1985, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has been providing assistance to localities engaged in downtown commercial district revitalization through the Virginia Main Street Program. Virginia uses the National Main Street Center’s comprehensive, incremental Main Street Approach to downtown revitalization, which is built around a community’s unique heritage, culture, and historic building attributes.

“Virginia Main Street continues to create opportunities for long-term economic growth throughout the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These grants allow us to provide targeted support while preserving the unique cultures and histories that make Virginia’s downtown areas consumer destinations.”

VMS allocates funding for three types of grants: Downtown Investment Grants (DIG), Community Vitality Grants (CVG) and Financial Feasibility Grants (FFG). Downtown Investment Grants (DIG) are available only to Advancing Virginia Main Street communities and must be administered through the designated local VMS organization. Grants can be used to fund complete projects, provide seed funding for new projects or provide gap financing that allows a project to become fully funded.