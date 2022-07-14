Funeral service for Mrs. Fannie Irene Kinsey of Petersburg, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 5PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Ricardo Poulson, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .