Funeral service for Mrs. Roxie V. Morris of New Church, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Lisa C. Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .