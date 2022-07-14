Funeral service for Mrs. Geneva T. Godwin of Onancock, will be conducted on Sunday at 1PM from Nandua High School, Onley, with Apostle Thomas Owens officiating. Interment will be in the Yahweh Assembly of Macedonia Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
