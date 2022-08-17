To facilitate discussion and information sharing on activities at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, a public information outreach event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the NASA Wallops Visitor Center.

During the event, NASA’s Wallops’ Environmental Team will be on-hand to discuss and answer questions about a number of programs and initiatives on the facility. NASA environmental personnel will staff information booths covering plans to remediate two former Navy sites at Wallops: an out-of-service wastewater treatment plant and an old construction debris landfill on the facility. In addition, personnel will be on hand to discuss NASA’s ongoing work related to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) at the facility. The Visitor Center exhibit gallery and auditorium will also be open for the public to visit.

Wallops conducts public information outreach events routinely at the visitor center, which is located on Virginia Route 175 about five miles from U.S. Route 13 and five miles from Chincoteague Island.

