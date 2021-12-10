Funeral services for Estelle Jones of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 7 until 9PM at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.