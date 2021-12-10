Funeral services for David Dorman, Sr., of Salisbury, Md. will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Rev. Greta Belote will be officiating. Interment will be at St. James Free Methodist Cemetery, Quantico, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
