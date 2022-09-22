Graveside services for Mr. Ernest Dickerson of Chester, PA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the & Humbles from the Adams U.M Church Cemetery, Parksley, VA with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co.,
Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.
Ernest Dickerson
