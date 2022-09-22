Funeral services for Mr. Montae Jackson of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Christian Stronghold Community church, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Ebenezer U.M. Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Margaret Johnson-Cottman
September 17, 2019
Kailani Griffin
June 17, 2021
Mrs. Gloria A. Knox of Wachapreague
April 7, 2021
Prophet Donald Johnson
July 15, 2021
Local Conditions
September 22, 2022, 3:01 pm
Cloudy
85°F
85°F
9 mph
real feel: 84°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 48%
wind speed: 9 mph WSW
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:51 am
sunset: 7:00 pm
1 hour ago
Replay of today’s Shore Talk with Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. here! ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - A Free Prevention Program for PrediabeticsToday we were joined in person by Meghan Donoway(pictured) and on the phone by Jynnifer Albano to discuss diabetes, prediabetics and a new CDC approved prevention program offered by Rural Health for f