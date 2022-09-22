Funeral services for Mr. Montae Jackson of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Christian Stronghold Community church, Princess Anne, MD.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church.  Interment will be at Ebenezer U.M. Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.