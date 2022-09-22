Funeral service for Ms. Malissa K. Ames, also known as “Missy” of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment WB in the Gaskins Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Onancock. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.
