Funeral services for Mrs. Elthea H. Fletcher-Waters of Wattsville, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from New Beginnings U.M. Church, Wattsville, with Rev. Harold E. White, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Mr. Alton Deal, Sr.
April 18, 2019
Mr. Jesse Poulson of Onancock
July 16, 2020
Mr. Bill Mapp
July 20, 2018
Shenema Ingram
August 28, 2020
Local Conditions
March 16, 2022, 8:20 pm
Mostly cloudy
51°F
51°F
4 mph
real feel: 50°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 4 mph ESE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:12 am
sunset: 7:11 pm
6 hours ago
Catch the replay of today’s important Shore Talk with Embrace Treatment Foster Care on the dire need for foster children locally especially for teenagers. ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - The Shore Needs Foster Parents For TeensToday we were joined on Shore Talk by Embrace TFC's Trelle Warner and foster parent Shirley Smith to discuss the dire need on the Eastern Shore for foster parents, especially for teenagers.