Funeral services for Mrs. Rose L. Bailey, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel Cooper & Humbles, Accomac, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
